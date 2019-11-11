If You Had Bought Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (HKG:3808) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 222%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (HKG:3808) stock is up an impressive 222% over the last five years. And in the last month, the share price has gained 14%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Sinotruk (Hong Kong) achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 62% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 26% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 7.94 also suggests market apprehension.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) the TSR over the last 5 years was 272%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sinotruk (Hong Kong) has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 25% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 30% a year, is even better. Before forming an opinion on Sinotruk (Hong Kong) you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

