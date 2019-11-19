If You Had Bought Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 159%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) stock is up an impressive 159% over the last five years. In contrast, the stock has fallen 9.6% in the last 30 days. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Stoneridge moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Stoneridge share price is up 85% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 24% per year. That makes the EPS growth rather close to the annualized share price gain of 23% over the same period. So one might argue that investor sentiment towards the stock hss not changed much over time. Arguably the share price is reflecting the earnings per share.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Stoneridge shareholders are up 9.6% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 21% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

