If You Had Bought Sunlight (1977) Holdings (HKG:8451) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 39% Loss, Today

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Sunlight (1977) Holdings Limited (HKG:8451) share price is down 39% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of -10%. Sunlight (1977) Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Given that Sunlight (1977) Holdings only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Sunlight (1977) Holdings grew its revenue by 15% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 39%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Sunlight (1977) Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Sunlight (1977) Holdings shareholders are down 39% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 24%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Is Sunlight (1977) Holdings cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

