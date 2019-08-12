If You Had Bought Telefónica Deutschland Holding (ETR:O2D) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D), since the last five years saw the share price fall 62%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 40% over the last twelve months. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

View our latest analysis for Telefónica Deutschland Holding

Telefónica Deutschland Holding isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Telefónica Deutschland Holding saw its revenue increase by 4.8% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 18% for the last five years. We want to see an acceleration of revenue growth (or profits) before showing much interest in this one. However, it's possible too many in the market will ignore it, and there may be an opportunity if it starts to recover down the track.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

XTRA:O2D Income Statement, August 12th 2019 More

Telefónica Deutschland Holding is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Telefónica Deutschland Holding in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Telefónica Deutschland Holding, it has a TSR of -34% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Telefónica Deutschland Holding shareholders are down 33% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.8%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7.9% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Before forming an opinion on Telefónica Deutschland Holding you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.