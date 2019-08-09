If You Had Bought Tianda Pharmaceuticals (HKG:455) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 58% Loss, Today

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Tianda Pharmaceuticals Limited (HKG:455) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 58% in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 22% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 23% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 9.5% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Tianda Pharmaceuticals saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 27% per year, over the last three years. The recent extraordinary items made their mark on profits. This fall in EPS isn't far from the rate of share price decline, which was 25% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time, despite the disappointment. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Tianda Pharmaceuticals's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Tianda Pharmaceuticals's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Tianda Pharmaceuticals's TSR of was a loss of 57% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 10% in the twelve months, Tianda Pharmaceuticals shareholders did even worse, losing 21% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

