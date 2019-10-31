If You Had Bought Times Guaranty (NSE:TIMESGTY) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Made 32%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Times Guaranty Limited (NSE:TIMESGTY) shareholders have seen the share price rise 32% over three years, well in excess of the market return (21%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 22% in the last year.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Times Guaranty became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Times Guaranty's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

It's good to see that Times Guaranty has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 22% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 0.1% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Times Guaranty scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

