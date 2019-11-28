If You Had Bought United Credit Systems (MCX:UCSS) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Made 138%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Public Joint Stock Company United Credit Systems (MCX:UCSS) share price has soared 138% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 20% gain in the last three months. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 51% in the last three years.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year United Credit Systems grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

MISX:UCSS Past and Future Earnings, November 28th 2019

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered United Credit Systems's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that United Credit Systems's TSR of 138% over the last year is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that United Credit Systems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 138% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 9.9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before forming an opinion on United Credit Systems you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

