If You Had Bought Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry (HKG:3833) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 70% Loss, Today

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd. (HKG:3833) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 70%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 36% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 11% in thirty days.

See our latest analysis for Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry saw its revenue shrink by 14% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 22% per year in the same time period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:3833 Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 3.6% in the last year, Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry shareholders lost 36%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 22% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.