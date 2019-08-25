If You Had Bought YGM Trading (HKG:375) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 74% Gain Today

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, YGM Trading Limited (HKG:375) shareholders have seen the share price rise 74% over three years, well in excess of the market return (3.7%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 12%, including dividends.

View our latest analysis for YGM Trading

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, YGM Trading moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:375 Past and Future Earnings, August 25th 2019 More

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on YGM Trading's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of YGM Trading, it has a TSR of 195% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that YGM Trading has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 12% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6.2% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Before forming an opinion on YGM Trading you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.