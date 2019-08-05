If You Had Bought Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 194% Gain Today

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL) shareholders have seen the share price descend 20% over the month. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Like an eagle, the share price soared 194% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Zoltav Resources grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit. The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Zoltav Resources has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 194% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 13% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Zoltav Resources scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

