He had drugs wrapped around his private parts? What a ding-a-ling! | Editorial

It’s holiday time, and Florida Man is the gift that keeps on giving.

What is it this time? According to the Associated Press, Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle that was driving without lights on. It was 4 a.m. on Saturday, still dark outside.

Deputies said they searched the car and found a gun, and searched the driver and found drugs — wrapped around his penis. The man swore that the cocaine and meth were not his. He wasn’t sure to whom they belonged.

No matter. We don’t approve of drug-smuggling, but we admire creativity. And when it comes to that, this guy is the whole package.