He had drugs wrapped around his private parts? What a ding-a-ling! | Editorial

the Miami Herald Editorial Board
·1 min read

It’s holiday time, and Florida Man is the gift that keeps on giving.

What is it this time? According to the Associated Press, Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle that was driving without lights on. It was 4 a.m. on Saturday, still dark outside.

Deputies said they searched the car and found a gun, and searched the driver and found drugs — wrapped around his penis. The man swore that the cocaine and meth were not his. He wasn’t sure to whom they belonged.

No matter. We don’t approve of drug-smuggling, but we admire creativity. And when it comes to that, this guy is the whole package.

