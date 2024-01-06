'They had fallen out.' Akron mom had been dating Perry Twp. man suspected of killing her

The son of the woman who died on New Year's Day in Perry Township said she dated the man accused of killing her after meeting him about a year ago, according to NewsChannel 5, a Repository news partner.

Leah Zweidinger's son, Micah, told the Cleveland television station that things had changed between them.

"He wasn't really treating her right so she told him, 'You know, I'm done,'" the Akron resident told NewsChannel 5. "They had fallen out for sure."

Lee R. Greenwalt, 47, is charged with murder and felonious assault in connection with the death of the 48-year-old Akron woman. He is being held in the Stark County jail. His bail is $250,000.

He is next scheduled to appear in Massillon Municipal Court on Jan. 12. The main purpose of that hearing will be for the judge to decide whether to send the case to a Stark County grand jury for review.

More about Leah Zweidinger

Micah told NewsChannel 5 his mother was an incredibly strong woman. She dealt with heartache years ago when her 7-year-old daughter died after a seizure. Micah said his mother was a friend to many and worked as a technician for eye doctors.

"She was the closest person I had... and I have to go on without her."

Micah told the broadcast news outlet he is trying to understand how and why his mother was killed.

"I definitely do want to know. I want to know everything," he said.

Police were called to Greenwalt's home in the 3600 block of Briardale Drive NW for a domestic disturbance at 12:15 a.m. Monday.

"She's screaming, 'Help me, He's killing me,'" a neighbor said in the 911 call recording, NewsChannel 5 reported.

Perry Township Police Chief Bryan D. Taylor said officers found Leah Zweidinger lying in the front yard, unresponsive. Investigators have not disclosed how Zweidinger was killed or released other details about her death.

Greenwalt was arrested at the scene.

"I'm gonna carry my mother's name. I'm gonna carry her legacy, and I'm gonna move forward, so no matter what, she still lives on," Micah Zweidinger told NewsChannel 5.

A fund to help pay expenses for her funeral has been established online at Ever Loved.

New Year's Day killing: Perry Township man facing murder charge after Akron woman found dead in front yard

Woman killed: Akron woman found dead of homicide in Perry Township, homeowner now facing charges

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Micah Zweidinger searching for answers about death of his mother Leah