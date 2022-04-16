‘I had a few drinks but I’m not f***** up’: MPD arrests man for DUI, records show

A man is behind bars after he drove into a police cruiser while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

George Nettles, 69, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI), improper backing and two counts of reckless driving, according to court records.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) was driving eastbound of Gayoso Anenvue near Hernando Street on April 16 in a marked cruiser when a white Chevy Impala was in front of an officer.

Nettles, who was driving the Impala, stopped in the roadway and reversed into the cruiser, an affidavit said.

The suspect got out of the car after hitting the cruiser.

The officer noticed Nettles stumble as he walked to the back of his car after the accident, the affidavit said.

The officer also noticed Nettles had soiled his pants and his speech was slurred while he talked, according to the affidavit. Nettles also had trouble with his balance while standing still.

According to the affidavit, Nettles openly said, “I had a few drinks, but I’m not f***** up.”

Nettles was arrested and taken in for a sobriety test, the affidavit said. He was unable to walk with one foot in front of the other, nor could he remain balanced during the one-leg stand, officials said.

Police got a court order for a blood test which Nettles refused and detectives had to forcefully sit him down and restrain him, the affidavit said.

According to police, Nettles has had other DUI arrests and no one was hurt in the accident.

Nettles is due in court on April 18.

