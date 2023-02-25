Had insiders known DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) would hit US$340m they might have invested more last year

Insiders who bought DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$55m as a result of the stock's 19% gain over the same period. As a result, their original purchase of US$327k worth of stock is now worth US$331k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DZS

In fact, the recent purchase by Charles Vogt was the biggest purchase of DZS shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$11.04. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months DZS insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

DZS Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, DZS insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$327k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of DZS

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.5m worth of DZS stock, about 0.7% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The DZS Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that DZS insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with DZS and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

