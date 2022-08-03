Had insiders known Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX:G6M) would hit AU$148m they might have invested more last year

Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX:G6M) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 12%, resulting in a AU$16m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, the stock they originally bought for AU$97k is now worth AU$163k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Group 6 Metals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Johann Jooste-Jacobs for AU$97k worth of shares, at about AU$0.14 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.23. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Group 6 Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 17% of Group 6 Metals shares, worth about AU$26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Group 6 Metals Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Group 6 Metals shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Group 6 Metals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Group 6 Metals and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

