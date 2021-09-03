Had insiders known Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) would hit UK£543m they might have invested more last year

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 12%, resulting in a UK£60m rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original UK£267k purchase is now worth UK£506k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Midwich Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group MD & Director Stephen Fenby for UK£165k worth of shares, at about UK£3.30 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£6.17), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Midwich Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Midwich Group insiders own about UK£126m worth of shares (which is 23% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Midwich Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Midwich Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Midwich Group insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Midwich Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

