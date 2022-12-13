Had insiders known Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) would hit US$3.0b they might have invested more last year

Insiders who bought Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$120m as a result of the stock's 4.1% gain over the same period. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$200k is now worth US$241k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Thoughtworks Holding

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Ian Edward Davis bought US$200k worth of shares at a price of US$8.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$9.65), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Thoughtworks Holding Have Bought Stock Recently

At Thoughtworks Holding,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. Independent Chairman Ian Edward Davis spent US$200k on stock. On the other hand, Chief Marketing Officer Julie Woods-Moss netted US$40k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership Of Thoughtworks Holding

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Thoughtworks Holding insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Thoughtworks Holding Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Thoughtworks Holding shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Thoughtworks Holding you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

