Had insiders known Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) would hit US$4.2b they might have invested more last year

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 3.8% resulting in a US$153m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original US$194k acquisition is now worth US$221k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Vontier Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior VP David Naemura for US$194k worth of shares, at about US$22.85 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$25.97. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Vontier Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Vontier, over the last three months. Senior VP David Naemura spent US$194k on stock. But we did see insider A. Ross sell shares worth US$25k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership of Vontier

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.2% of Vontier shares, worth about US$6.9m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vontier Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Vontier insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Vontier has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

