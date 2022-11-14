‘He had a knife;’ Suspect in custody after attempted armed robbery at Lowe’s in Miamisburg

A suspect is in custody after an attempted armed robbery at a Lowe’s in Miamisburg Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Lowe’s on Martin’s Drive around 3:55 p.m. to reports of a customer who said a man tried to take her car keys.

“He had a knife, he was trying to hold it to me,” the caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained through a public records request.

A spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department confirmed the suspect was attempting to take the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect, the spokesperson identified as Devon Hayes Jr., was caught while he was on foot in the area.

He is now facing an aggravated robbery charge, the spokesperson said.

Hayes in currently booked in the Montgomery County jail, according to online jail records.

Additional details were not immediately released.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.