I Had a Massive Heart Attack and Didn't Know It

When Vickie N. stepped on a stone while doing yard work in the summer of 2015, the last thing she was thinking about was her heart. And why would she? At age 48, she was healthier than she'd been in a long time - finding out she had type 2 diabetes had motivated her to become vigilant about diet and exercise.

"Over the last 10 years, I've lost about 160 pounds," she says. "I went from a size 22-24 to a size 10. So I really worked on myself, followed a healthy diet, and worked out on my elliptical machine and exercise bike a few times a week."

Vickie was an independent, on-the-go woman. She owned a hair salon where she worked between 10 and 12 hours a day. Instead of relaxing like many parents do when their kids leave the nest, when her 23- and 21-year-old sons left to join the Navy and Marines, respectively, the Texas native became a foster parent and started taking in children ages 5 and under.

On top of all that, she was also in the process of going through a divorce, so she had begun renovating a rental property for her and her foster children to move into in the near future.

Then Vickie stepped on that stone. She developed a sore on her left foot. At first it seemed to be healing, but after walking barefoot through steel rainwater on her porch, Vickie noticed swelling. She visited her doctor, who referred her to a podiatrist.

A (Scary) Blessing in Disguise

Vickie was given a shocking diagnosis. "The doctor took the bandage off my foot and said, 'You either go to the hospital to have surgery or you lose your leg - these are your options!'" she remembers. "The infection had gotten so bad within days that I was close to losing my leg from the knee down. I couldn't believe this was happening to me."

With no other choice, Vickie had surgery, where doctors removed half of her heel; however, when she woke up, she learned that her health crisis was far from over.

"I found out that I'd had a massive heart attack," she says. "My doctors couldn't believe I wasn't experiencing shortness of breath. Plus, I had a bone infection and still could be losing my leg."

Vickie's heart was pumping blood at roughly 5% - the average is around 55 to 60%. Her doctors struggled to find a cardiologist who was willing to work with someone whose heart was in such a weak state. During the waiting period, Vickie's sons were given clearance to fly home to see her.

"They were told it was a matter of life or death," she says tearfully. "It was amazing to see them because I didn't know if I'd ever see them again."

The Life-Saving Procedure

"Vickie's case was a little more complicated because she had bad blockages in all three arteries - she was in full heart failure," says Chad D. Christopherson, MD, chief of cardiology at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Her poor circulation was directly connected to her foot and leg problem. "She wasn't providing adequate blood supply to her foot to heal the wound," he explains. "The reason the fluid builds up is because the heart can't pump the blood around, and so it backs up into the lungs, the abdomen, and the legs."

Even though Vickie says she didn't notice any red flags, Dr. Christopherson isn't so sure. "We all do a very good job of explaining things away," he says.