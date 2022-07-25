You had one job, Ryanair tells airports amid travel chaos - live updates

Ryanair travel chaos airports summer staff shortage holiday delays cancellations - TOMS KALNINS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ryanair has hit out at airports for causing chaos over the key summer travel period by failing to hire enough staff.

Neil Sorahan, chief financial officer, told BBC radio that airports “had one job to do, and that was to make sure they had sufficient handlers and security staff”, adding: “It is incumbent on the airports to get their planning better next year.”

It came as Ryanair swung to a profit in the first quarter despite the widespread travel chaos, though it warned of a “fragile” recovery ahead.

The budget airline posted net profit of €170m (£145m) in the three months to the end of June, up from a loss of €273m a year earlier.

Ryanair has cashed in on pent-up demand for holidays, but it said bookings continued to be made closer to the date of travel than before the pandemic and warned there was “zero visibility” for the second half of the year, when it tends to make a loss.

Mr Sorahan added: “The recovery into the winter is fragile and is very subject to whatever the news flows are around Covid and Ukraine.”

Aldi dishes out second pay rise this year

German discounter Aldi is awarding staff a second pay rise this year in another sign of how employers are struggling to attract and retain staff.

Aldi, which has 970 stores across the UK, said that from September about 26,000 store assistants would receive a minimum of £10.50 an hour and £11.95 in London – rises of 4pc and 3.5pc respectively.

Rates had gone up from £9.55 to£ 10.10 nationally and from £11.07 to £11.55 in London in February.

Aldi is Britain's fifth-largest supermarket group after Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons. All have raised pay this year.

France's Eutelsat in talks over possible OneWeb merger

French satellite company Eutelsat has confirmed it's in talks with British rival OneWeb over a possible merger than would help the firms take on competitors including Elon Musk's Starlink.

The talks are based around a possible tie-up that would see Eutelsat and OneWeb shareholders each holding 50pc of the new, combined company.

It comes amid a race to set up constellations of low-orbit satellites to provide internet services around the globe. Musk's Space X Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper are also in the running.

Eutelsat said it estimated the sector to be worth around $16bn (£13.4bn) by 2030.

But a deal between Eutelsat and OneWeb would be politically sensitive, as it would bring Indian billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, France, China and Britain together as shareholders of the new company.

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has started the week on the back foot, with investors turning their attention to a string of major results.

The blue-chip index shed 0.3pc to 7,252 points.

KPMG fined £18m over audit failures

Audit giant KPMG will have to pay £18.4m while four of its former staff members have been banned from the Institute of Chartered Accountants for between seven and 10 years for misleading regulators.

The Financial Reporting Council said that it had levelled a fine at the auditing giant for providing "false and misleading information and documents" over its audits of collapsed outsourcing giant Carillion and another firm called Regenersis.

KPMG was fined £20m, reduced to £14.4mbecause it co-operated and admitted wrongdoing, and agreed to pay nearly £4m in costs.

The four former staff members were fined a combined £365,000. A fifth member of staff was severely reprimanded.

Ryanair boss: Covid pay cuts have been 'vindicated'

Here's the full statement from Ryanair's outspoken chief executive Michael O'Leary:

Our decision to work with our unions and agree pay cuts to minimise job losses (and keep crews current) throughout the two years of Covid was vindicated in recent months, as many European airlines, airports, and handling companies struggled to restore jobs that were cut during the pandemic. Ryanair seems unusual among the major EU airlines in summer '22, insofar as we are fully crewed, despite operating at 115pc of our pre-Covid capacity. Our business, our schedules and our customers are being disrupted by unprecedented air traffic control and airport handling delays, but we remain confident that we can operate almost 100pc of our scheduled flights, while minimising delays and disruptions for our guests and their families." While we remain hopeful that the high rate of vaccinations in Europe will allow the airline and tourism industry to fully recover and finally put Covid behind us, we cannot ignore the risk of new Covid variants in autumn 2022. Our experience with omicron last November, and the Ukraine invasion in February, shows how fragile the air travel market remains, and the strength of any recovery will be hugely dependent upon there being no adverse or unexpected developments over the remainder of 2022-23.

Ryanair blames airports for travel chaos

Good morning.

Ryanair has fired a fresh salvo at airports as the row over this summer's travel chaos rumbles on.

Neil Sorahan, chief financial officer, told BBC radio that airports “had one job to do, and that was to make sure they had sufficient handlers and security staff”.

He added: “It is incumbent on the airports to get their planning better next year.”

It came as Ryanair posted a profit of €170m (£145m) in the three months to the end of June thanks to pent-up demand from holidaymakers.

But the budget airline warned of a “fragile” recovery ahead as the threats of Covid and the Ukraine war continue to hang over the sector.

5 things to start your day

1) Britain forced to beg Belgium to keep the lights on The National Grid's emergency instruction came as the market was roiled by surging prices ahead of a looming winter crisis.

2) OneWeb sale risks giving Chinese a stake in spy division used by Five Eyes Scrutiny is thought to focus on security contracts which OneWeb runs on behalf of the Western allies.

3) Network Rail draws up plans to reroute tracks at risk from rising sea levels The company is starting to identify lines close to the coast most at risk of becoming swamped and considering options to mitigate the impact.

4) Hydrogen refuelling station to open on British motorway The developer Element 2 is installing the facility on the M6 in Carlisle, as well as at another site on the A1 in Northallerton.

5) Arms makers scramble to defeat Putin’s hypersonic missile threat The weapons can travel five times faster than the speed of sound and are currently extremely difficult to shoot down.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks started down this morning following losses on Wall Street. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.5pc, the Shanghai Composite Index was flat, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also barely moved.

Tokyo stocks opened lower, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipping 0.6pc.

