‘We had people killed’: Chris Christie would vote to impeach Trump for ‘inciting’ insurrection if he were in Congress
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Republican, has said Donald Trump’s incitement of insurrection at the US Capitol was an impeachable offence, adding he would vote to impeach the sitting president if he were in Congress.
The harsh words from Mr Trump’s longtime ally came when Mr Christie was speaking to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday following the riots. In the interview, he was asked if many Republicans would vote for articles of impeachment if they were brought to Congress
“I think [Republicans are] going to have to vote their conscience and look at what happened,” Mr Christie said. “What we had was an incitement to riot at the United States Capitol. We had people killed. To me, we have no question here.”
When asked if he then thought the incident was an “impeachable offence” by Mr Trump, he responded: “Oh sure.”
Mr Stephanopoulos took his questioning one step further by asking if the Republican would vote for impeachment if he were in Congress.
“Well if I think it’s an impeachable offence then that’s exactly what I would do, George, but I’m not in there. But you want my opinion, that’s my opinion,” Mr Christie said.
“If inciting to insurrection isn’t, then I don’t really know what is,” he continued.
More follows …