We had real kids try costumes from shopDisney
We had real kids try some costumes from shopDisney to see if they'd live up to the hype
We had real kids try some costumes from shopDisney to see if they'd live up to the hype
This creative mom shocked TikTok with her skills.
Get into the Halloween spirit with these creative spreads!
The little toddler made her excitement loud and clear.
The farmer at Goat Daddy’s Farm posted a video to Facebook about what happened. Here’s more.
La Plata County Sheriff/HandoutA Colorado dad convicted of murdering his son after the 13-year-old discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in July after he killed his son, Dylan, inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012. The teen was on a court-ordered visit for Thanksgiving when Redwine snapped after him and his older brother—after the p
Some Halloween decorations are spooky. Some are cute. And some are...vulgar? That’s how some people are describing Goosh's Skeleton Couple Inflatable.
The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.
Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo
A former SS guard, now 100 years old, hobbled into a German courtroom on a walking frame on Thursday to face charges of helping to send more than 3,000 people to their deaths in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two. Prosecutors say Josef S., a member of the Nazi party's paramilitary SS, contributed to the deaths of 3,518 people at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp by regularly standing guard in the watchtower between 1942 and 1945. Some people interned in Sachsenhausen were murdered with Zyklon-B, the poison gas also used in other extermination camps where millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust.
This list features drinks made with all different liquors, so no matter what you prefer, there's a delicious Halloween cocktail here that'll please a crowd. No spells needed to create this flavorful drink.
Over the last several decades, the diaspora of the Indian subcontinent has been labeled, relabeled and lumped together too many times to count.
This family channeled "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" for their spooky photo shoot — and TikTok loves it!
A cold-case task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials claims they have finally uncovered the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The arch criminal terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s in a series of random murders, but grew in notoriety because of his cryptic notes to authorities and media. […]
The alleged offenders can be seen on cellphone video running out of the store.
The social media tag #justiceforTrent was started following Millsap High School senior Trent Irwin’s assault. One classmate has been charged.
As it turns out, a super-popular cable news host railing against Covid mitigation measures to millions of Americans for months isn't so great for society
Brian Laundrie, the fiancée of Gabby Petito, has been missing for nearly two weeks. Police have been looking in the Carlton Reserve.
The DIY Halloween costumes for kids alone are worth getting super excited about. Beside the costumes, candy, and trick-or-treating, Halloween is a great season to flex those creative muscles. Take these easy Halloween crafts for kids for example, they will entertain, delight, and inspire children of all ages and skill levels.
The accused turned down a plea deal.
Authorities have been unable to find Gabby Petito's fiancé after searching a Florida nature reserve, a strong indication he left state, they said.