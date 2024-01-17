A money roll gift-wrapped with question marks coming out of it for Helena Morrissey's piece 'I had to spend my annual bonuses on debt and school fees – I wish I'd done this instead'

I’ll always remember that sense of relief – bordering on euphoria – on those days I received my annual bonus.

As a City executive, my bonus was a very significant portion of my overall earnings. My family’s annual spending depended on it, especially for outsized bills like school fees.

I knew it was completely discretionary, but as chief executive, I also knew how the bonus pool was calculated; that last year’s bonus was the starting point for the next one, and a “doughnut” (zero bonus) was highly unlikely with a good appraisal.

Even so, this was a clear case of living beyond my reliable means. As the rules kept changing, more “variable pay” was deferred and the conditions tightened for awarding any cash bonus, it was reassuring to check my bank account and see the money was there.

I was one of the lucky ones – most people don’t receive any bonus payments at all. But the proportion of British employees receiving bonuses has been rising. A quarter of all workers received a bonus during 2023, with more organisations making one-off payments last year to help their workers with the increased cost of living.

Finance and insurance still top the list of sectors paying the highest bonuses – last year, the average City worker received an extra £18,000 pay through their bonus, worth around 20pc of their overall earnings, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The second highest ranking sector for bonuses is mining, paying an average of roughly £8,000. It may be a coincidence, but traditionally male-dominated sectors are the most generous when it comes to paying bonuses – IT, science, real estate, manufacturing and construction are all towards the top of the league table. Health, social work and education, with more female workers, are all towards the bottom, with average bonuses of a few hundred pounds.

There’s also a big gender bonus gap in the highest paying industries. Every year, I update a spreadsheet with the latest data from investment management firms that report their gender pay gaps. While the salary gap is now “only” 26pc based on this subset (down from 32pc in 2017 when the numbers were first reported), the gender bonus gap (based on April 2023 reports) is nearly 50pc.

In other words, for every £1 in bonuses paid to men in the investment industry, women receive just 50p. That’s not because women are paid less for the same job; it’s because fewer women are doing the jobs that come with the big bonuses. I find this both depressing and galvanising in equal measure; every year, my commitment to helping women get those better paying jobs is reinforced by the data.

If you are lucky enough to get a decent bonus, what should you do with it? Note, these are just suggestions, and the best thing for you will depend on your financial situation.

I would start with the 80:20 rule. Be sensible with 80pc of the cash, but treat yourself with the other 20pc. This is a bonus, after all. So, if your bonus is £1,000, I’d earmark £200 for a “splurge”. Life is for living!

I’d use the rest to help with your future finances. Hopefully you’re not as reliant as I was on your bonus for everyday expenses; if you are, pay off any expensive or short-term borrowing first. I had an overdraft most years by the time I received the bonus, and of course was delighted to clear it. Paying off credit card debts must be prioritised, as the interest rates are likely to be much higher than the return you could make on an investment – or on an arranged overdraft.

Next, if the living-beyond-your-regular-means problem is ongoing, work out how much you need to keep readily available to cover the coming months. This may take up the remainder of your bonus – in fact, you may still have a shortfall until the next one, in which case the goal is to cut back on your spending, or earn more (see my tips on how to ask for a pay rise). In the meantime, you can at least ensure that any spare cash is earning a decent rate of interest – some instant-access accounts still top 5pc. If you’re able to leave the money saved, you’ll start to see the benefit of compound interest – that’s interest on the interest.

If you don’t need the money for the foreseeable future, the most tax-efficient option is to pay some or all of your bonus directly into your pension. You’ll need to speak to your employer about doing this before your bonus is paid.

For most people, the total amount that can be paid tax-free into a pension plan is £60,000, the annual allowance. Therefore, you may need to check how much has been paid in already. If your employer can pay your bonus into your pension plan, they will be able to pay the gross amount (before tax has been deducted).

Some would call this “free” money; I’d describe it as being able to keep more of what you’ve earned. (Note, in some cases you will need to claim back any higher-rate of tax paid through your tax return. There is also a “tapering” of the annual allowance for those earning over £260,000. Again, check on these details first.)

If you’re trying to save a deposit for a property or a car, or another big expense like a wedding or university fees, whether you should save or invest money from a bonus depends on your time horizon. Consider investing only if you don’t need the money for at least three to five years – ideally five – because investments can go up or down.

I prefer funds with low fees, since fees can eat into precious returns and funds help diversify risks. And I would spread the investments over the year, for example with £3,000 in total, invest £250 each month, earning interest on the rest. Invest via an Isa to be tax efficient (the annual Isa allowance is £20,000, but you can only pay in up to £4,000 into a Lifetime Isa, which can be used to buy your first home, or withdrawn after you turn 60).

You could also use the money to invest in yourself – perhaps funding a course or equipment you need to start a new venture, or something to help have a healthier 2024, like a gym membership. You may not want to keep a spreadsheet on this type of investment – the pleasure of a new interest, fulfilling a dream or achieving fitness goals may be enough, but investing in yourself is definitely one of the most exciting things to do with a bonus. Financial investments are a version of this, of course – improving your financial health counts.

And finally, enjoy the moment! Not knowing quite what to do with any extra money, especially if it’s unexpected, is a nice problem to have. These days none of my jobs pay bonuses; the changing cadence of my income has helped me be more disciplined – admittedly late in life – and to live within predictable earnings.

I certainly don’t miss the roller coaster ride of the appraisal and “compensation review” meetings. But I do slightly miss the thrill of seeing an outsized bank balance for that one day in the year.

