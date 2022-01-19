Have you had trouble finding a job, or given up looking for one? Let's share your story

Dan Medeiros, The Herald News
·1 min read

Across Greater Fall River, we've heard plenty of stories about a hiring shortage — businesses desperate for workers, hospitals going understaffed, restaurants and retail shops having to cut back service due to a lack of staff.

But there's a key voice missing: yours.

Have you quit a job, or lost a job during the pandemic, but aren't looking for a new one? Have you tried to get a new job but haven't had any luck? Have you found job offers unappealing? Have you given up working for someone else and gone into business for yourself? How are you getting by? What are your hopes and frustrations? What do you wish people knew about your situation?

You have another side to the story, and we want to help tell it. Use the form below to share some information with us, or send an email directly to dmedeiros@heraldnews.com.

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Greater Fall River labor shortage: Tell us your job resignation story

