Had Verizon? You could be owed part of $100 million settlement. Here’s what to know

Some Verizon customers may be owed $100, thanks to a class action lawsuit challenging “unfair” administrative fees.

The wireless carrier will pay $100 million to settle claims it misled customers about the monthly cost of its post-paid wireless plans and added an administrative charge “in a deceptive ... manner,” according to the settlement agreement.

Verizon has denied any wrongdoing.

“Verizon clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer Admin Charge multiple times during the sales transaction, as well as in its marketing, contracts and billing,” a Verizon spokesperson told McClatchy News. “This charge helps our company recover certain regulatory compliance, and network related costs.”

The settlement will provide payment to affected Verizon subscribers, according to the agreement.

The deadline to file a claim is Monday, April 15.

Here’s how to know if you qualify:

Who’s eligible?

Current and former Verizon customers in the U.S. who received post-paid wireless service and were charged an administrative charge and/or Telco Recovery Charge between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, can file a claim, according to the settlement administrator’s website.

Post-paid cellphone plans allow customers to pay their bill after receiving service for the month, unlike prepaid plans that require payment upfront.

How do I file a claim?

Eligible customers, based on Verizon’s records, will be contacted by mail or email, administrators said.

Claims can be submitted online, though a confirmation code included in the personalized notice is required to complete the form.

Claim forms can also be printed and mailed, according to administrators.

How much will I be paid?

Affected Verizon customers can get up to $100, though final payment amounts will depend on how long that person has been a Verizon customer and how many valid claims are received.

“If the Settlement Fund is not sufficient to pay all the filed valid claims ... then the payments made to the Settlement Class Members who filed valid claims will be decreased from the initial allocated amount,” administrators said.

When will I be paid?

Payments will be sent by check or direct deposit once the settlement is finalized, though information on an approval hearing date wasn’t available as of Jan. 5.

Checkers managers clocked employees out while they worked and deleted shifts, feds say

Hershey ‘lied’ about its Reese’s holiday-themed candy, lawsuit says. ‘Monstrosity’

Dunkin’ customer covered in poop when ‘problem’ toilet explodes, Florida lawsuit says