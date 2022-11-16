'He had the world’s biggest heart': Family of man killed by hit-and-run driver seeks justice

Mark Morris in an undated photo. Morris was fatally struck by a car in a Fayetteville apartment complex parking lot Oct. 28, 2022, police said.

Mark Morris’ family says he never met a stranger and always sported a smile.

The 46-year-old died Oct. 29, a day after a hit-and-run driver fatally struck him, Fayetteville police said. Sukara Wiggs, 18, a high school senior, was arrested Oct. 31 on charges of felony hit-and-run, misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

Now, the many people who love Mark are struggling with his unexpected death — and, above all, are determined to fight for justice, his wife, Jennifer Morris, and oldest daughter, Sadie Morris, said last week.

On the afternoon of Oct. 28, Mark, a contractor who worked for apartment complexes in Fayetteville and Spring Lake, was conducting an inspection of the exterior of buildings at the Carlson Bay Apartments, Jennifer said. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., as Mark crossed the parking lot to take photos of another building, he was hit by a speeding car.

Wiggs was arrested three days later after police found the damaged vehicle in the backyard of her mother’s home, according to court records. Wiggs was released to the custody of her mother on $20,000 unsecured bail that same day, court records show.

Three weeks before his death, Mark and Jennifer Morris had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary. October is an important month for the family, Sadie said, noting it marks not only the newlyweds' anniversary but the birthdays of all three of Mark’s children and two of his three grandchildren who knew him as “Pawpaw.”

“He would do anything for his kids and grandbabies,” Jennifer said.

Mark Morris on his Oct. 8, 2021, wedding day. Morris is pictured sixth from left.

A native of Lee County, Mark was born to a single mom and didn’t have a lot of money growing up, Sadie said. His aunt and uncle doted on him, and as an adult, he did the same for his children and grandchildren.

“He wanted to give us kids and his grandkids something that he never had,” his daughter said with a small smile.

That generosity extended beyond blood relatives, Jennifer said, describing how her husband made their home a safe place for those who didn’t have one. Jennifer and Mark took several of their youngest daughter’s friends under their wings, treating them like they were their own, she said.

“He was a big kid at heart, and kids were just drawn to him,” Jennifer said. “Everybody is actually drawn to him. He had a very infectious smile.”

That smile won Jennifer’s heart eight years ago when she and Mark began dating two years after meeting at work. Jennifer was an assistant property manager at a Fayetteville apartment complex and Mark handled the maintenance. When they married in 2021, Mark insisted on paying for the entire wedding himself and made the day as special as he could, she said. In keeping with his reputation as the guy who never met a stranger, he even invited a random person off the street to their wedding the night before the event — and the man showed up, Jennifer said, laughing at the memory.

“That’s who he was,” she said. “He could talk to anybody. It didn’t matter who you were.”

One last act of kindness

As word of Mark’s death spread, Jennifer said, her Facebook was flooded with messages from strangers sharing stories of their encounters with Mark and the impact he had on them.

“He was just well-loved by everybody,” Jennifer said. “He would bring you under his wing. He would try to give you a chance. He would put people to work if they didn’t have jobs.”

Mark tried to lend a helping hand whenever and however he could, his wife and daughter said. Above all, he believed in the importance of showing others the way, whether that involved maintenance work at an apartment complex or lessons on how to live.

“He had the world’s biggest heart,” Sadie said.

The enormity of their loss has stunned the Morris family, but Jennifer and Sadie said they are determined to get justice for Mark. They believe the circumstances of the crash and the severity of Mark’s injuries paint a picture of something more sinister than a scared person fleeing the scene of an accident — a picture they said became clear to them in the first few hours after Mark was injured.

Mark Morris and his wife, Jennifer Morris, in an undated photo.

“The neurosurgeon said that his scans were really, really bad and the only thing that we could do is opt-in to have surgery to remove the back of his skull to relieve the pressure that was going to happen over the next weekend,” Jennifer said. “They told us that the amount of impact or speed that had to have happened for how bad the scans were had to have been pretty significant.”

Despite the best efforts of doctors at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, the trauma to Mark’s body was too much, she said, and Mark was declared brain-dead a day later.

Even in their overwhelming grief, the family decided to honor Mark's giving spirit with one last act of kindness. For two more days, Mark was kept alive so he could become an organ donor.

“We don’t know who they are, but he was able to give life to several families through the organ donation process, and that happened on the 31st,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer and Sadie feel it’s impossible for the driver not to have seen Mark before hitting him.

“He was 6 foot, about 230 pounds, in a bright red shirt,” Jennifer said. “There’s no way she could’ve missed (seeing) him.”

Mark Morris and his grandson, Walker, in an undated photo.

Witnesses who contacted Jennifer told her the driver, speeding down the wrong side of the parking lot, paused for a second before gunning the car forward, hitting Mark so hard that he was thrown at least 7 feet into the air, she said. Others told her the driver never stopped — tires squealing as the sedan left the parking lot.

That same day, police asked for the public's help in locating a gold Nissan Altima. Detectives found that damaged car a day after the accident in the backyard of the home Wiggs shares with her mother, according to court records.

Disappointed that the person accused was released without posting bail and that the charges aren't more serious, the Morrises said they hope additional charges will be filed after the Fayetteville Police Department's investigation is complete.

“She took a man away from his family and friends where we would’ve had 30-plus years left with him,” Jennifer said. “She took a good person away from this world.”

Mark’s family said they want justice in the hopes of discouraging others from making similar decisions.

“I don’t want somebody else to lose their dad,” Sadie said.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville hit-and-run death leaves man's family wanting justice