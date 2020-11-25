The "Haday Cup" 2020 Chinese Cuisine World Championship concludes in west China's Chongqing Banan

·3 min read

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The offline invitational competition of the "Haday Cup" 2020 Chinese Cuisine World Championship draw to a close at Huaxi International Culture and Sports Center in Banan District, west China's Chongqing Municipality on Nov. 22, where contestants and visitors enjoyed a feast of Chinese food and local culture at the same time, according to the Publicity Department of Banan District.

The Chinese Cuisine World Championship was founded by the Chinese Cuisine Association in 2015. It aims to strengthen the global exchanges of Chinese cooking skills, promote Chinese cuisine's fine workmanship, boost Chinese food culture's international competitiveness, and facilitate exchanges of Chinese and western cuisine cultures. The "Haday Cup" 2020 Chinese Cuisine World Championship is themed to introduce and promote the Chinese cuisine and is held both online and offline.

This year's online contest has gained extensive attention and support from the global Chinese food industry. Some 690 people from all over the world signed up for the competition, sending nearly 1,000 cooking videos, which received more than 10 million online visits and over 100 million hits. Such means have expanded the global branding of Chinese cuisine.

At the offline tournament held in Banan, 18 contestants, as representatives of the online and offline contestants, competed over hot food, cooked wheaten food, creative cold food and fruit and vegetable carving. With exquisite Chinese food cooking skills, they expressed their understanding of Chinese cuisine culture in their food. The awards of gold, silver, bronze, excellence and other awards of the overall contest, as well as the champions, runners-up and third runners-up of each specific event were delivered in an on-spot award ceremony.

This competition was hosted by China Cuisine Association, Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. and GoChinaTV, and was organized by the local government. As the general sponsor of the championship,Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. sought to promote Chinese cuisine and provided various condiments to contestants to help improve and share the color, aroma, taste and shape of Chinese cuisine.

The organizers also held activities to showcase Chinese food materials and seek amateur cooking masters and young talents in an effort to promote local delicacies, Chinese food culture and cooking skills inheritance.

The cuisine championship was part of the 24th Chrysanthemum Art Exhibition in Banan, which seeks to promote the city's rich tourism resources. More than 2 million pots of various chrysanthemum are on display to showcase Banan's cultural, economic and social development and other aspects via different designs. This year's chrysanthemum art exhibition also happened to coincide with the South Hot Spring Lantern Festival, another light feast in the city. A total of 108 lights with 18 different themes are put up along the way, and will last until the end of February 2021.

For more details, please visit www.cqbn.gov.cn.

