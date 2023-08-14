Haddamsmokeshop owner accused of selling cannabis products to minors, warrant shows

Aug. 14—According to the warrant for his arrest, state troopers went to Haddam-Killingworth High School twice on Feb. 2 to pick up and dispose of a student's vape containing THC that was confiscated by a teacher.

The warrant said another trooper visited the residence of one of the students in possession of the THC cartridge. The warrant said the 14-year-old girl told police she bought THC products twice from Higganum Smoke Shop. Both times she visited, different employees let her purchase the items, the warrant said.

On both occasions, the girl purchased two Royal Gold and Cake cartridges for about $50 each, the warrant said.

The warrant said the cartridges tested positive for marijuana or THC.

On Feb. 15, the warrant said police received a tip from someone who said Higganum Smoke Shop was selling to minors.

The warrant said an undercover police officer went inside the shop to determine if employees were selling THC products.

According to the warrant, Sheikh told police any THC products were for personal use and not for sale.

The warrant said Sheikh arrived to the shop and told police he thought the sales were legal and were confused on the new state laws.

A trooper visited another residence in May after getting a tip that a 13-year-old boy purchased cartridges from the same shop, according to the warrant.

According to court records, Sheikh is free on $10,000 bond and will be in court on Aug. 21.

