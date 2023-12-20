Haddon Heights teacher faces child-pornography accusations

HADDON HEIGHTS - A borough teacher has been placed on a leave of absence and is barred from school property after his arrest for alleged child-pornography offenses.

Joseph Dalessandro, a science teacher at Haddon Heights High School, was charged Dec. 14 after an eight-week investigastion that began Oct. 20, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

The 37-year-old Washington Township man was arrested after a search of his home found "numerous files" of illicit images, the prosecutor's office said.

Investigators have told district administrators "that the alleged criminal offenses did not occur on school grounds," Superintendent Carla Bittner said in a Dec. 15 family notification.

She also reported "no indication that any school students or additional staff members were involved."

Dalessandro, a Haddon Heights teacher since September 2021, is not allowed on district property, the superintendent said.

Bittner asked parents and guardians to contact her "if your child shares anything with you that may pertain to this matter."

"This situation can be difficult for adults and students to process. Any student or employee who is struggling with this matter is encouraged to meet with a school counselor," she said.

Students in a class taught by Dalessandro have met with high school administrators, the superintendent noted.

Dalessandro was held at Salem County Jail after his arrest, but has since been released to await trial.

He is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The accusations are related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material,, the prosecutor's office said.

The charges are only allegations. Dalessandro has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Joseph Dalessandro arrested after search of Washington Township home