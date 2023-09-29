Haddon Township man, a Bridgeton high school teacher, is accused of a child-porn crime

HADDON TWP. - A local man who teaches in Cumberland County is accused of possessing child pornography.

David Checchio, 53, was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant at his home on Sept. 26, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

He is a special education teacher at Cumberland Regional High School in Bridgeton, which addressed his arrest in a notice at the district's website.

No Cumberland Regional students "were involved in this case whatsoever," the notice said.

Cumberland Regional High reacts to teacher's child-porn arrest

"We will continue to cooperated with law enforcement ... and have taken all necessary measures to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our students," it said.

Checchio's employment status was not immediately known, but his name does not appear in a search of a staff directory.

Checchio is charged with endangering the welfare of a child through possession of child sexual abuse materials.

The charges are only allegations. Checchio has not been convicted in the case.

