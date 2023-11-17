Haddon Township woman found dead in Camden

CAMDEN - Police are seeking the public's help after the discovery of a Haddon Township woman's body here.

Cathleen McGrath, 26, was found dead around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, near 8th Street and Atlantic Avenue in the Liberty Park neighborhood, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The remains were first reported by a 911 caller.

"Upon arrival, officers were met by witnesses who had located the woman’s body," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The statement offered no other details about McGrath or her cause of death.

According to social media posts, McGrath's friends and family had considered her missing since late October.

An investigation is active and ongoing, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Michael Dons at 856-916-9292 andCamden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Investigation into death of Cathleen McGrath of Haddon Township