Haddonfield school board, Camden City settlements reach $1.7M

HADDONFIELD – Two women who pursued a five-year court fight over alleged sexual harassment in the borough’s school district “are courageous people who spoke up for themselves,” an attorney for the workers said.

Kathleen Petrucelli and Dana Stevens reached a $1.2 million settlement of their suit, which contended the women were harassed by a district administrator between December 2014 and July 2016.

The settlement, which included no admission of wrongdoing, was among the largest this year for a lawsuit alleging wrongdoing by a public entity in South Jersey.

Separately, Camden City agreed to a $500,000 payment to resolve a 13-year suit brought by Alanda Forrest, a Sicklerville man who claimed he was wrongly arrested and assaulted by city police officers on a rogue narcotics unit in 2008.

The city also denied any liability.

Both agreements were reached in part to avoid the risk and expense of continued litigation, the settlements said.

Leo B. Dubler III, a Mount Laurel attorney representing Petrucelli and Stevens, said his clients “complained about sexual harassment even though it was difficult to do.”

“Sexual harassment can occur anywhere, even in the wealthiest towns,” said Dubler. “Sexual harassers can be low-level employees all the way up to the heads of large organizations.”

Petrucelli and Stevens, both payroll specialists, alleged they were sexually harassed by their supervisor, John “Chris" Oberg, who served as the district’s business administrator and board secretary from September 2014 through July 2016.

The suit also contends the women faced a hostile work environment, noting Petrucelli “would hide in a closet at times to try to make sure she was not seen by Oberg (and) would pretend to be on the phone to avoid having to interact with him.”

Among other claims, it says Petrucelli would wait to use the restroom “until Oberg was in his office so she would not be near him in a common area.”

The suit claimed the district’s superintendent during that period, Richard Perry, did not act on complaints about Oberg, and that the women faced retaliation for raising their concerns.

It contends the district replaced Oberg only after he "inappropriately interacted with board members" at a July 2016 retreat.

In court filings, Oberg said he “denies sexually harassing anyone” and said he did not act inappropriately at the board’s retreat.

Oberg also said Perry spoke with him after the superintendent received verbal complaints from Petrucelli, Stevens and a third female employee in the spring of 2016.

According to the filing, Oberg believed the women “complained about him getting too close to them at work."James Birchmeier, a Tuckahoe attorney for Oberg, did not respond to a request for comment.

The district declined to comment on the suit, which was filed in state court in July 2017. It settled with Petrucelli and Stevens in July.

The district provided copies of agreements on Monday in response to a public-records request from the Courier-Post.

One agreement notes a $590,000 payment for Petrucelli, described as a current district employee. The other specifies a payment of $587,500 for Stevens, described as a former district staffer.

In the Camden case, Forrest had declined to join in a 2013 settlement that resolved lawsuits brought by 88 victims of the rogue narcotics squad.

That overall settlement provided $3.5 million, or about $40,000 per victim.

Many of those arrested, including Forrest, went to prison after pleading guilty to false charges to avoid longer sentences if convicted at trial.

Forrest filed his federal lawsuit while being held in Camden County Jail in April 2009.

A federal jury in April 2016 found two members of the narcotics squad, Jayson Stetser and Kevin Parry, had violated Forrest's civil rights. But it also held the city was not liable for the officers' actions.

An appeals court vacated the ruling on the city's liability in August 2019, citing errors by the 2016 trial judge.

Forrest's suit alleged officers forced their way into a home on the 1200 block of Morton Street and assaulted him in an upstairs bedroom. It said the officers handcuffed Forrest, dragged him downstairs and charged him with a drug offense.

Forrest received a three-year prison term but was released after 18 months when one of the officers admitted to falsifying his arrest report, a court ruling says.

Authorities allege the officers conspired from May 2007 to October 2009 to plant evidence, to steal money and drugs, and to lie in police reports and court testimony. Four officers were themselves sentenced to prison on corruption charges.

The city force ceased operations in May 2013, when it was replaced by the Metro Division of the Camden County Police Department.

The settlement, approved by Camden City Council in July, is to be paid to Forrest over three years.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Haddonfield school employees sued over alleged sexual harassment