Is Haemonetics (HAE)’s Shares Still Worth Keeping?

Sterling Partners Equity Advisors, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The Fund owns well-capitalized companies that earn good returns over cycles. They sell differentiated products and services that serve a niche, with a “moat” to quote Morningstar, and the fund buys them at what they believe are attractive prices. The fund will be looking for more of them in 2022. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Sterling Partners Equity Advisors, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1971, Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) is a Boston, Massachusetts-based global healthcare company with a $3.0 billion market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Christopher Simon. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) delivered a 12.01% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -48.85%. The stock closed at $59.41 per share on March 25, 2022.

Here is what Sterling Partners Equity Advisors has to say about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Haemonetics is a global healthcare company providing innovative hematology products and solutions in the blood & plasma component collection and hospital transfusion services. Management indicated delay in the acceleration of plasma collections in the prior quarter. Management also, does see encouraging signs of recovery in the Hospital and Blood Center businesses delivering strong sales despite resurgence of COVID. We like companies that can improve the costs in healthcare. We believe that blood and plasma technology will continue to be important for all of Haemonetics’ business segments."

Our calculations show that Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) was in 29 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 29 funds in the previous quarter. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) delivered a 9.69% return in the past 3 months.

