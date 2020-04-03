BOSTON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results at 6:00 am EDT on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EDT on May 5, 2020.

The call can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512

Conference ID required for access: 7365511

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9xuva52i

Webcast replay will be available from May 5, 2020 after 11:00 am EDT.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technologies address important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations Carla Burigatto, VP-Global Communications (781) 356-9763 (781) 348-7263 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com carla.burigatto@haemonetics.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-publishing-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-results-may-5-2020-301034573.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation