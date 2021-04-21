- By GF Value





The stock of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $66.69 per share and the market cap of $3.4 billion, Haemonetics stock gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. GF Value for Haemonetics is shown in the chart below.





Haemonetics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Undervalued

Because Haemonetics is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 3.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.61% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Haemonetics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.61, which is worse than 75% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Haemonetics at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Haemonetics is fair. This is the debt and cash of Haemonetics over the past years:

Story continues

Haemonetics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Undervalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Haemonetics has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $883.9 million and earnings of $2.12 a share. Its operating margin of 12.83% better than 70% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Haemonetics's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Haemonetics over the past years:

Haemonetics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Undervalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Haemonetics is 3.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 44.6%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Haemonetics's return on invested capital is 9.62, and its cost of capital is 4.51. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Haemonetics is shown below:

Haemonetics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Undervalued

In closing, The stock of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 83% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. To learn more about Haemonetics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

