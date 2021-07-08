Hagen apologizes for interfering in June traffic stop

Jul. 8—Frederick County Councilman Kai Hagen issued an apology Wednesday to the officer and driver involved in a traffic stop that began a weeklong feud between the councilman and Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

The apology came as part of a statement Hagen (D) published to his council Facebook page that included a description of the traffic stop from the councilman's point of view and his explanation for why he acted the way he did.

"I would like to offer my sincere apology to both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle for pulling up across the road and addressing either of them, however briefly and politely," Hagen said in the statement, "especially because even briefly and politely doesn't remove the possibility of contributing to or causing a problem."

Hagen continued, "I have come to fully appreciate that it was a mistake to pull up directly across the road, and a mistake to speak to the deputy (all the more so when nothing appeared to be wrong)."

Jenkins (R) wasn't swayed by the apology. He said the councilman still doesn't understand the danger his actions posed to the deputy and to the driver, adding that the sincerity of the apology will be up to the deputy's interpretation. The sheriff declined to identify the deputy.

"I mean, what does he want me to do?" Hagen said, adding that he addressed both the deputy and the driver in his apology.

County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said the apology was appropriate and a "step in the right direction," but she doesn't see it bridging the gap between the two political opposites.

"It's unfortunate that it came to this," Keegan-Ayer said.

Hagen's statement comes one week after Hagen and the sheriff feuded on local radio about the incident, during which a sheriff's deputy on June 20 pulled over a Black motorist for a tag violation.

Jenkins first mentioned the incident publicly during an interview on WFMD radio. He claimed Hagen endangered the deputy and the driver by involving himself in the stop in the area of U.S. 15 and Catoctin Furnace Road.

Story continues

"For the Sheriff to respond to this incident is reasonable," Hagen said in the statement. "But the nature of his response was not."

Hagen said the sheriff's response amounted to an opportunistic attack on him that was both personal and political.

The councilman said it "seemed reasonable" to check in on the traffic stop given that the driver was Black, though he didn't notice anything "untoward" happening between the deputy and the driver when he and his wife decided to check in.

Once the driver told Hagen he was OK, the councilman left, and the deputy issued two warnings to the driver.

Hagen said instances of police violence toward Black people across the nation in recent years contributed to his decision to check in at the traffic stop.

Further, Hagen said, Jenkins' denial of systemic racism in law enforcement units across the country, including his own, sprung to mind.

Jenkins is open about his view that systemic racism doesn't exist in law enforcement. The sheriff stated that belief on the radio show and later affirmed it to the News-Post.

But Hagen has pointed out that Jenkins issued an apology, and his agency reached a $125,000 settlement after a Hispanic woman accused the sheriff's office of racial profiling and wrongful detention following a traffic stop.

Hagen said he doesn't believe the local sheriff's department is racist, but he wanted to make it known that someone else was present for the traffic stop.

Jenkins emailed county leadership calling for Hagen's resignation from the council following the incident.

Hagen, a 2022 county executive candidate, said he won't resign.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter:

@jckhogan