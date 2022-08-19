Idaho man sentenced to prison after admitting to having hundreds of child porn images

A Hagerman man was sentenced this week to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Edward Vance, 64, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child porn in April and was sentenced by Judge David C. Nye, the chief U.S. district judge of Idaho, on Tuesday.

Vance will now spend the next decade in federal prison, according to multiple court documents filed in the U.S. District Court in Boise. Under federal law, Vance could have faced anywhere from 10 to 20 years in prison.

In 2014, Vance was placed on a federal supervised release for the rest of his life after he was convicted of possession of sexually explicit images of minors, according to a plea agreement obtained by the Idaho Statesman. In November, U.S. Probation Officers conducted a visit to Vance’s Hagerman home and found several electronic devices: two thumb drives and a tablet.

Law enforcement officials discovered child pornography on all three devices, the agreement said. A federal search warrant obtained by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to search Vance’s election devices found “thousands of images and videos of child pornography,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho.

“(Vance) admits to knowingly possessing more than 600 images of child pornography including depictions of prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to the plea agreement.

Upon his release from prison, Vance will again be placed on a lifetime term of supervised release, according to the news release. He also will have to forfeit all electronic devices that were used during the crime and be required to register as a sex offender.