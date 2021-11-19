Hagerstown-area man charged in death of mother after she was found with apparent stab wounds

A Hagerstown-area man is charged with murder in the death of his mother, whose body was found with apparent stab wounds to her head, neck and chest Wednesday morning in the driveway of their Greenberry Road home, according to Washington County District Court records.

Jordan Wiles, 22, is charged with one count each of first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault in the death of Susan Lynn Hartz, 45, court records said.

Wiles was ordered held without bail in the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday after being found incompetent to complete his initial court appearance, authorities said.

A bail review hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon, according to court records.

The 11300 block of Greenberry Road is blocked to traffic while the Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death Wednesday morning in Halfway.

A friend found Hartz's body and called 911 after going to her home to check on her when she didn't show up at their workplace Wednesday morning, according to the charging document filed against Wiles by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Responding detectives were told by a witness that Wiles had not been taking medication prescribed to him for mental illness. The witness said Wiles believed his mother was trying to poison him with the medication and that he had made threats to kill her, the document said.

Hartz's friend told police that Hartz had installed a camera in the living room because "she was worried about what Jordan might do" and that at one point he turned off the camera because he believed the government was using it to watch him, the document said. The friend said Hartz had Wiles "institutionalized" earlier and that afterward he was taking his medication and doing well, but that after a while he began to change and didn't want to take his medication anymore.

A neighbor told police that Wiles had asked to rent a room there because of "something to do with Susan giving him a pill that he believed was going to kill him," according to the document.

Earlier: Hagerstown teen returned from Florida to face murder charges in Mulberry Street shooting

Story continues

More: Jury convicts man of murder in 2018 stabbing outside downtown Hagerstown bar

Investigators examined Hartz's cellphone and found multiple texts between her and Wiles Tuesday afternoon that appeared to be arguments over money and the vehicle Wiles was using.

On Tuesday night, Wiles appeared anxious and erratic when he asked to stay the night at the neighbor's home and was told he could not, the document said.

The examination of Hartz's cellphone showed that later that night Wiles sent four text messages asking Hartz where she was, but she did not respond. The last message on her phone was sent to Wiles at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday.

A video from Hartz's surveillance system showed her leaving the residence at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday, but no one coming or going after that until police arrived, the document said.

Another neighbor told police she heard "terrified" screams at 3:59 a.m. Wednesday, the document said.

Police trying to locate Wiles received a tip Wednesday evening that he was preparing to start work at a fast-food restaurant in Hagerstown, where he was arrested without incident.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Stabbing in Hagerstown: Man charged with killing mother