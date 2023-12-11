Hagerstown-area pedestrian dies after collision with car on U.S. 40

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday night crash on Dual Highway in which a pedestrian died.

The pedestrian was identified as Allen M. Moxley, 57, of Hagerstown, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Dual Highway around 10 p.m. Sunday for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, the release states.

Moxley was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown, where he later "succumbed to his injuries," the release states.

A 2014 Toyota Corolla was heading west on Dual Highway when it collided with Moxley, who was crossing the road, according to the release.

The 1300 block of Dual Highway is between Mount Aetna Road and Cornell Avenue. The road was closed until about midnight.

The sheriff's office's Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.

