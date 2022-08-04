Hagerstown father and son charged with attempted murder

A Hagerstown father and son recently were charged with second-degree attempted murder for a mid-July stabbing in the Hub City, according to documents filed in Washington County District Court.

Anthony Tyson, 53, of 123 S. Locust St., and Eric Allen Bryant, of 44 E. Antietam St., Apt. 7, also were each charged with one count each of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in the July 15 stabbing of Brandon Scott Ingram, court documents state.

The attempted murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

During a Tuesday afternoon bond hearing, Judge Terry A. Myers ordered both men to be held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Hagerstown Police responded to the area of East Baltimore and South Locust streets at 8:22 p.m. on July 15 — a Friday — for a reported stabbing, court documents state. The incident occurred in the area of Bixler Alley, which runs from South Locust Street to South Mulberry Street.

Ingram was taken to Meritus Medical Center with a stab wound on the left side of his abdomen, court documents state. The wound was about 3 to 4 inches long and about 1 to 3 inches deep and was life-threatening.

'Brought a knife to a fist fight'

The incident occurred after Tyson and Bryant, both armed with knives, approached a group including Ingram for a fight after Ingram kicked the van Tyson was driving, court records state.

Deputy State's Attorney Kenny Shapiro said there's been discussion about the "violence here in Hagerstown," calling the incident "senseless violence."

There was no need for violence in this instance, referring to a police detective's description in the charging documents of Bryant and Tyson being 25 yards from the other group.

Hagerstown Police Detective Jason Dietz, who wrote the narrative for the charging documents against both Tyson and Bryant, stated that he asked Tyson why "he didn't just go in his house and close the door and call the police. He did not have any valid reason.

"It should be noted that at the time that Tyson arrived in the area of his residence, Ingram and his friends were approximately 25 yards away from him. Tyson had plenty of time to retreat into his residence and end the disturbance by closing his door and calling the police," Dietz wrote.

Shapiro noted both men have past criminal records with Bryant still on probation for a second-degree assault conviction from 2021.

Tyson was the one who delivered the blow to Ingram that could have been lethal, Shapiro said.

In the charging documents, it's stated that Ingram told police on July 30 that he had recently been stabbed by Bryant. But Bryant allegedly told a detective that while he tried to hit Ingram with a knife, he missed and his dad had already struck Ingram with his knife, charging documents state.

Assistant Public Defender Daniel Tait told Myers the public defender's office is representing both the father and son, and he couldn't get into the facts just yet. Those will come out during trial, he said.

Tait said the incident was a "random moment" that "turned sour" between two groups.

Myers said, "What's the expression? Brought a gun to a knife fight? (He) brought a knife to a fistfight," Myers said in deciding to continue to hold Bryant without bond.

Tait noted that Tyson's previous violent offense was many years ago.

But Myers, before ordering Tyson also to be held without bond, said Tyson was the one who "allegedly dealt the more serious blow" and he couldn't "reasonably assure public safety."

How did the fight start?

Tyson told police he was operating a van when Ingram and his friends kicked the van, according to court documents. After parking the van, Tyson said he became fearful for his safety while walking north on South Locust Street toward his home as Ingram and his friends were following and shouting at him.

While he walked, Tyson called his girlfriend, telling her about the three males following him.

Bryant allegedly told police that as he started to enter the back door, his dad's girlfriend told him his dad was out front about to get into a fight with three guys, court records state.

Tyson allegedly told police he believed Ingram and the others were going to assault him or follow him into his home so he and his son decided to approach the males and fight them, court records state.

According to a witness, per court records, "both males took knives out and confronted Ingram and said Do you want to fight?" The other men with Ingram ran away.

Bryant also allegedly admitted to slashing Ingram's bike tires after the incident, court records state.

Both Tyson and Bryant had a knife in their possession when they were detained Monday after a detective saw the suspect van parked in back of 123 S. Locust St., court records state.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown father and son charged with attempted murder