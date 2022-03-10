Hagerstown investigation leads to arrests of 2 alleged drug dealers

Fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located when a search warrant was executed Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at a North Perry Street residence in Hagerstown.

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — A months-long investigation initiated by citizen complaints resulted in the arrests of two suspected drug dealers Wednesday.

Torri Deann Richardson, 37, and Roger Dean Saylor III, 30, were jailed after the Hagerstown Police Department, Wayne County Drug Task Force and SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 200 block of North Perry Street. Each was preliminarily charged with Level 3 felony dealing methamphetamine, Level 4 felony dealing fentanyl and Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance, according to a news release.

Richardson bonded Wednesday from the Wayne County Jail, while Saylor remained jailed Thursday morning with a $7,500 bond, according to online jail records.

Complaints from residents several months ago about suspicious activity at Richardson's residence initiated an investigation by HPD Officers Cory Walker and Wayne Loudy, who requested the Drug Task Force's assistance. The ongoing investigation resulted in obtaining the search warrant served Wednesday, the release said.

Officers serving the warrant found 5.9 grams of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $590, 2 grams of fentanyl with a $200 value, a digital scale with residue, used and new syringes and other drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Richardson has an open case in Wayne County Superior Court 3 charging her with conversion. A hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 23 during which Richardson is expected to plead guilty.

She has previous Wayne County convictions for possession of a syringe, theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Madison County has issued an arrest warrant for Saylor for failure to appear. He is charged with resisting law enforcement, obstructing with a vehicle and public intoxication in two active cases there.

Saylor also has previous convictions for forgery, attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and conversion.

