Hagerstown man, 19, gets 25 years for 2021 shootings that left one dead, injured another

A 19-year-old Hagerstown man was sentenced to 25 consecutive years in state prison Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court for the Oct. 23, 2021, shootings that left one man dead and seriously injured another.

As Judge Brett R. Wilson announced the various sentences, including some that were suspended or to be served concurrently, Gage John Coles sat and sank his face in his folded arms on the defense table, crying. His family in the courtroom gallery behind him also could be heard crying and sobbing. There were over 20 people in the gallery in support of Coles, his attorney said.

Update in fatal stabbing case:Twin co-defendant turns himself in to authorities in Hagerstown murder case

Defense attorney Samuel Nalli estimated Coles would first be eligible for parole in 12 1/2 years to 15 years.

The Washington County State's Attorney's Office would not comment on when Coles would be eligible for parole because of the way his sentence is structured.

Wilson announced the sentences after hearing from Coles' mother and the mother of surviving victim Jaseye Stephens, as well as a brief statement from Coles. Stephens, of Hagerstown, was 22 when he was shot.

Coles was difficult to hear from the court gallery. At first wearing a face mask, then removing it, he could be heard apologizing at least twice.

Wilson also had a pre-sentencing report, heard from attorneys on both sides, and had a letter from the mother of deceased victim, John Anthony Leonard IV, 27, of Hagerstown. He said he watched video related to the case more than once.

The prosecution, during a jury trial in October, said the case was largely on video thanks to city surveillance cameras and a private video.

The Washington County jury found Coles guilty of voluntary manslaughter and attempted voluntary manslaughter as well as other charges.

Nalli argued during the trial that Coles acted in self-defense against a mob believed to be armed.

Assistant State's Attorney Beverly Plutnick said during the sentencing hearing that no gunfire was returned by the crowd and police found no other guns or evidence of shots fired by anyone except Coles.

Story continues

Plutnick told Wilson on Wednesday that the state was seeking a 30-year active prison sentence and that Coles "does not at this point deserve sympathy or mercy from this court." She said that after reminding the court the jury found Coles not guilty of murder, but guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

Nalli asked the court for a sentence of five years, the minimum amount according to sentencing guidelines.

Wilson sentenced Coles to 10 years for the death of Leonard and a consecutive 10 years for shooting Stephens. He sentenced Coles to 20 years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime with all but the mandatory five years suspended and for that time to be consecutive to the 10-year sentences.

After the hearing, Nalli said he was "devastated" by the sentence for his client.

Plutnick said the sentence was "appropriate."

In announcing Coles' sentence, Wilson said the video showed someone with a gun ready to use it in a fight, not someone who had been surprised or was shooting over his shoulder while fleeing. Coles saw a threat, took a fighting stance, aimed the gun and fired repeatedly before running away, the judge said.

Wilson also said that while there were allusions made during the trial, no motive or valid reason was given for the shootings.

"We still don't know why" one person is dead, another almost died and another is in jeopardy of spending much of his life in prison, Wilson said.

Wilson said the sentencing guidelines are not mandatory and are based on average sentencing of similar cases across the state.

The judge also mentioned gun violence and that "this town" has not been immune to it. Circuit court is in downtown Hagerstown.

As of Wednesday, Coles had 489 days time served, Wilson said.

Shooting into a crowd

During the sentencing hearing, Nalli described the events of Oct. 23, 2021, when the shootings occurred on North Mulberry Street, as a "horrible set of circumstances."

Coles, then 17, was hanging out with two friends going house-to-house to play video games, he said.

Plutnick told the judge Coles made a choice to carry a gun that day, a gun his friends were not aware he had, nor were they aware of an issue Coles had with someone else, she said.

Shortly after leaving one of the houses, Coles received a text related to someone he'd met at a store, she said. As he exited an alley and saw a crowd coming toward him, Coles chose to fire at that crowd rather than run or go back in the house. When he got the text, he didn't call police or his parents, she said.

Nalli said Coles had the gun for protection because he had been robbed about a week earlier.

Nalli said that as Coles saw the group of 12 or 13 adult males wearing masks, and some wearing hoodies, a person yelled, "There he is. Let's get him." There were people in that group who were gang members and his client was not a gang member, he said.

Coles wasn't going to outrun a dozen people, Nalli said.

While it was unfortunate Coles had a gun, Nalli said if Coles hadn't had the gun, he and his friends could have been hurt or killed.

Mothers share their grief, distress with judge

Stephens' mother, addressing the judge before sentencing, described how she got a call that day about her son being shot; traveling from Greencastle, Pa., to Meritus Medical Center to see him; and finding him bleeding out with his blood pressure dropping. He was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and would have four surgeries to save his leg, she said.

"My son's leg will never be the same. I'll never be the same. My daughter will never be the same," Stephens' mother said.

Noting Coles was 17 at the time, Stephens' mother repeatedly asked, "Why did he have a gun?"

Nobody had said they were sorry, she said — before Coles had his opportunity to address the judge. Stephens' mother also noted she'd seen someone wearing a "Free Gage" shirt in the court hallway.

"He's alive," she said.

"Jaseye wasn't coming there to beat you," Stephens' mother said as her voice increased in volume. Coles' fight was with other boys and Coles chose to pull a gun, she said.

She also referred to Cole fleeing to Florida, where he was apprehended three days after the shooting.

Coles' mother told the judge that she wasn't going to justify what her son did.

She said Coles' father was away and she relied a lot on her son.

"I made him grow up too fast," Coles' mother told Wilson.

Nalli earlier in the hearing said Coles had a 10th-grade education and left school because of "all the moving his family did" and wanting to be there for his siblings.

Coles' mother said he is "very loving" and "kind-hearted."

"I apologize to the other family" she said and asked the judge to give her son a chance.

"I could never imagine how the other mothers feel," said Coles' mom. As Gage's mom, she said she was severely hurt.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Maryland man, 19, sentenced in case of shots into crowd; one dead