Hagerstown man acquitted by jury of attempted murder in screwdriver stabbings

A Washington County Circuit Court jury acquitted a Hagerstown man of charges including attempted second-degree murder last week after his defense attorney argued the man acted in self defense.

The case involved another Hagerstown man, Curtis Lemons, who Washington County State's Attorney Gina Cirincion said had 15 wounds from a Phillips head screwdriver in the Oct. 15, 2022, incident.

A Hagerstown Police spokesperson has previously said Lemons' injuries were not life-threatening.

Willie Junior Smiley, 42, was acquitted Thursday, Feb. 1, after the jury returned in less than 30 minutes with not-guilty verdicts, according to court records and the Washington County State's Attorney's Office.

Smiley had faced up to 30 years in state prison on the attempted second-degree murder charge alone, according to charging documents.

He had been held without bond in the Washington County Detention Center, awaiting trial, since mid-October 2022, according to court records.

Assistant Public Defender David Littrell told The Herald-Mail, after the jury began deliberations, that he did not anticipate having a comment after a verdict was returned. Littrell did not return an emailed request for comment after the not-guilty verdict.

The jury began deliberations just as the Washington County Courthouse was closing at the end of normal business hours.

State's Attorney Gina Cirincion had no comment on the verdict.

Cirincion said that Thursday afternoon that she dropped the attempted first-degree murder charge against Smiley earlier in the day because she was concerned there was "not sufficient premeditation."

October 2022 fight and screwdriver stabbings

Hagerstown Police responded to the first block of East Franklin Street around 8:18 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022, a Saturday, for a reported assault in progress.

Officer John Addington testified that as he arrived in his patrol car he saw a man in the middle of the street being "belligerent." Not sure what he was holding in his hand, Addington said he exited the vehicle, pulled his firearm, and the man obeyed his commands. The man was Smiley, whom Addington said he placed in custody.

Police body cam footage, shown during the trial, showed Smiley following commands to get down, being handcuffed and showing the officer that the object in his hand — which he had dropped — was a cellphone.

Addington testified that Smiley said he was trying to kill a person and Smiley can be heard saying that on the body cam footage.

Asked if the man kicked in Smiley's door, Smiley answers "Yeah." He then points up toward an apartment, saying someone went upstairs from his apartment and tells the officer, "I'm not a threat. I didn't know what to do ... I tried to kill him."

Stabbing victim and roommate testify

Smiley's upstairs neighbor, Sara Hyde, now 29, testified she was getting ready to take the dog for a walk when she heard "screaming and yelling" downstairs. Hyde, who said she doesn't like things that are frightening, sat on the steps and started to cry.

Lemons, now 45, testified he was in an apartment neighboring Smiley's.

He told Cirincion he tried knocking on Smiley's door and said to stop yelling, then he knocked. The door opened and he said he tried to "break them up."

Lemons said Smiley began attacking him, with Lemons at first thinking he was being hit. He said he later realized he was being stabbed.

On cross-examination, Lemons acknowledged to Littrell that he decided to intervene because Hyde, who suffers from various mental health issues including PTSD, was "freaking out."

Shortly after answering in the affirmative to Littrell's questions, Lemons said, "I can't do this. I can't do it. It's been too long."

Lemons was given a break from the courtroom and resumed testifying several minutes later, acknowledging he knocked on the door at least three times but he didn't open the door and was not invited in.

When Littrell asked Lemons if he used alcohol and drugs that day, he said "Yes." Lemons said he used crack cocaine "maybe twice" and later affirmed he'd used it at least twice that day. He also answered "Yes" when asked if he probably had emotional or mental issues even if they were undiagnosed.

Lemons earlier answered "Yes," when Cirincion asked him if he had a misdemeanor theft conviction about 10 years ago.

Smiley takes the stand in his defense

When Smiley took the stand, he told a different story.

Smiley said he was alone in his apartment, sitting and smoking in his kitchen/living room with the TV on. That room is at the opposite end of the hall from the front door. He said he didn't hear any banging on his door, which was locked.

The first time Smiley saw Lemons, in regard to this incident, was when he saw a shirtless Lemons standing two to three feet from him and cussing at him, he said.

Smiley said they fought and something in Lemons' hand cut his shirt. Smiley said he reached back to his table, where supplies are kept, and grabbed what turned out to be a screwdriver.

Asked why he used the screwdriver, Smiley said he was afraid, "Anybody come in your house acting like that. Acting wild."

When Littrell asked Smiley if he made "certain statements" heard in the body cam footage, Smiley said, "I don't remember saying it, but that was me saying it. ... It was a dramatic moment. (Someone) breaks into your home. He knocked the whole door hinge off."

"I was angry. I really was. I wasn't ready to die," Smiley said. "I'm not a weak person. I'm going to defend myself," said Smiley, who earlier testified he was on disability for issues including depression and a sleep disorder.

On cross-examination by Cirincion, Smiley again said the fight occurred within his apartment and did not go into the hallway.

That distinction is important.

As Judge Brett R. Wilson provided instructions to the jury about the factors that have to be present for complete self defense to be in order, Wilson noted the defendant does not have to retreat if in his home.

One of the factors to meet complete self-defense is that the defendant used no more force than reasonably necessary to defend himself, Wilson said.

Was the defendant's door kicked in?

Officer Scott St. Clair, called to the stand by the defense, testified that Smiley's doorframe was damaged. He said the screws in the door latch were halfway out of the wall and the wood frame was cracked.

When Littrell earlier asked Addington about damage to Smiley's door, Addington said, "It could have been kicked in."

Littrell also pointed out inconsistencies in Hyde's testimony in court that day as well as to what was in the police report.

Hyde testified she thought another neighbor had opened Smiley's door after she heard someone hit the door, but admitted to Littrell she couldn't see who opened the door from where she was in the stairway area.

Addington testified that he'd reviewed the body cam footage and didn't recall seeing any blood in the hallway.

In his closing argument, Littrell cited the medical report for Lemons, noting that all stab wounds were superficial.

Cirincion, in her closing, said that just because Smiley's use of the screwdriver wasn't effective does not give him a free pass.

"Who has the motive to make this up?" Cirincion said to the jury. Not Lemons, she said.

Littrell told the jury there were problems with Lemons' and Hyde's credibility.

