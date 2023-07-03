Hagerstown man allegedly traded stolen guns from burglaries for drugs

A Hagerstown man has been charged in five burglary cases after a neighbor heard a loud crash Wednesday and saw someone enter a home, according to a Hagerstown Police news release.

City police responded around 11 a.m. to the home in the 200 block of Columbia Avenue and saw a rear window to the home broken out and someone walking inside, the release states.

Police established a perimeter and began "a call out" for the person inside, according to charging documents in Washington County District Court. Police entered the home and found inside Thomas Lee Gordon, who did not live there and did not have permission to be in the home.

Hagerstown Police have been investigating several burglaries that began May 31 in the city and were able to close four other cases with Gordon's arrest, according to court records and the police news release.

Gordon, 43, of Security Road, faces several charges for burglary, theft and malicious destruction of property, according to court records and online court dockets.

Gordon was represented during his bond hearing Friday by Assistant Public Defender Matthew Bronson, who emailed the following comment: "Mr. Gordon is innocent until proven guilty, and he looks forward to his day in court. The fact that the government has made multiple accusations does not make any one of them any more or less credible."

According to police, the burglaries occurred in the:

300 block of Wakefield Road in Hagerstown's West End

1300 block of Woodland Way in the city's North End

1100 block of The Terrace in the North End

900 block of Kenwood Drive in the city's South End

200 block of Columbia Avenue in the North End

Among the items stolen were three firearms, including a Ruger that Gordon allegedly told police he traded for an eight ball and a 1911 he traded for $200 and an eight ball, according to charging documents.

According to Hagerstown Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, an eight ball is cocaine.

Also stolen from one of the homes were the contents of a cigar humidor and an Xbox.

Police found at least one broken window at four of the homes, including one that was about 5 feet above ground, according to charging documents.

Gordon allegedly told police he used a shovel to pop one window, according to charging documents.

Gordon was being held without bond Saturday morning at the Washington County Detention Center.

