Hagerstown man arrested in UPMC parking lot incident

Nov. 20—CUMBERLAND — A Hagerstown man was jailed without bond Monday following an alleged assault in the UPMC Western Maryland parking lot that occurred after he had been discharged from the medical facility, according to Cumberland Police.

Andrew James Clopper, 35, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly knocked a person to the ground and then repeatedly struck the victim in the face. Clopper also allegedly spit on a city police officer as he was being taken into custody.

Clopper was charged with robbery, second-degree assault and rogue and vagabond after he allegedly assaulted a person while attempting to steal their leashed dogs.

Police said the incident took place after Clopper allegedly argued with other patients and was ordered by security personnel to leave the hospital property.