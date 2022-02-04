Hagerstown man charged in armed robbery that put Sheetz employees in fear for their lives

A Hagerstown man was charged Tuesday with robbing the Sheetz convenience store on Longmeadow Road at gunpoint on Jan. 19, according to Washington County District Court records.

Rashaad O'Shae Manley, 29, is charged with armed robbery, using a firearm in a violent crime, reckless endangerment and two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, according to Washington County District Court records.

He was ordered held without bail, court records show.

Sheetz security personnel called 911 around 3:46 a.m. to report a panic alarm from the store before an employee called about 30 seconds later to report the robbery, according to the charging document filed against Manley by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The two employees working at the time were distraught but unharmed and told police they feared for their lives after the robber entered the store through the front door. The robber immediately pointed a black handgun at them and demanded money and ordered them to the cash registers at gunpoint, where one employee retrieved money and put it on the counter, the charging document states.

The robber grabbed the cash, stuffed it in his pockets and left through the front door, the document states.

One employee told police that her "life flashed before (her) eyes" during the incident, the document states.

Police found fresh footprints in the snow leading from the store toward Pennsylvania Avenue. Surveillance video showed a vehicle stopping there with its hazard flashers on and the driver walking toward the store, according to the document.

Images taken from surveillance video showed the suspect vehicle to be a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with distinctive large wheels, running boards, and no front registration plate. A deputy on routine patrol Monday spotted a vehicle that matched that description near what turned out to be Manley's home, the document states.

Deputies saw a woman exit the home and drive the vehicle away. They stopped it and interviewed her. She said she was the only person to drive it, and that she no longer associated with Manley, the document states.

Later Manley was seen exiting the home and was taken into custody. He told investigators that he was the primary driver of the vehicle and that he was not responsible for the robbery because he was at work at the time, according to the document.

Investigators comparing driving times on Google Maps between the store and Manley's place of employment determined that he would have had time to rob the store and still make it to work on time, the document states.

A search of Manley's home turned up a coat and gloves likes the ones the robber wore, the document states.

