Hagerstown man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Valley Mall parking lot

A Hagerstown man was arrested after a shooting outside Valley Mall left another person wounded, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Steven Lookabaugh, 21, of Hagerstown, is charged with two counts each of attempted first- and second- degree murder and first- and second- degree assault of the man who was shot, Calijah Omari Paugh, 19, and the man who was with Paugh at the time, Myzai Fisher, 18, according to the charging document filed against Lookabaugh.

Lookabaugh is also charged with three firearms violations and reckless endangerment by firing a gun in a public place, the document states.

He was held without bail Thursday afternoon during a hearing before District Judge Mark D. Thomas.

Paugh was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown with two wounds to his back, authorities said. No information on his condition was available Thursday morning.

Early report: One shot, two in custody after shooting at Valley Mall

What did authorities find when they arrived at Vally Mall?

Sgt. David Fortson responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods for a report of a shooting around 6:32 p.m. Wednesday and found Paugh inside the store sitting on boxes. Witnesses said that Paugh had been shot, the charging document states.

Fortson took Paugh’s shirt off, saw two wounds to his back and began to administer first aid. Paugh was only able to say his name and that he needed help, and at one point said he was losing his vision, the document states.

Fortson continued holding pressure on Paugh’s wounds as Paugh was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital, according to the document.

Fisher was not fully cooperative, but told investigators that two males, one of whom looked to be about 19 and the other who looked to be about 12 years old, walked from Dick’s Sporting Goods toward him and Paugh.

Fisher said Paugh got into an argument with one of the males, and the older one fired a handgun at him and Paugh in front of Mission BBQ. Fisher said he and Paugh ran back into the mall, where Paugh said that he had been shot, the document states.

Story continues

Witnesses told police that the two males got into a silver Mercedes with damage to the rear passenger side and drove away. An employee of a mall store recognized Lookabaugh as a customer, told investigators that the Mercedes belonged to Lookabaugh's mother and provided them with a photo of the vehicle showing its license plate, the document states.

Police traced the car to Lookabaugh’s home in Hagerstown, where he was taken into custody with assistance from Hagerstown Police, according to the document.

The 13-year-old male who was with Lookabaugh told investigators that as they were walking to Dick’s Sporting Goods, two males made comments to them and that Lookabaugh pulled his handgun from the holster in his pants and fired several rounds at them. The teen said they then drove away, the document states.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate following a shooting Wednesday night outside Valley Mall in Halfway. One person was taken to the hospital, and two people were in custody, authorities said.

In court: Case of man charged with ramming vehicles, injuring driver, moves to circuit court

Lookabaugh was taken to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

What happened during Lookabaugh's bail review hearing?

During the bail review hearing Thursday afternoon in Washington County District Court, Assistant State's Attorney Brock Shriver noted the defendant is facing two potential life sentences. The victim was shot in the back two times, and multiple witnesses heard multiple gunshots.

Shriver said the shooting occurred at "the main busiest entrance of that mall."

Assistant Public Defender Brian Hutchison noted that Lookabaugh is a South Hagerstown High School graduate, that he works at a chain restaurant on Dual Highway and that he lives with his mom.

In his bail ruling, Thomas said, "The facts are such that I could not in good conscience allow you to leave. You're going to be held without bond as a matter of public safety."

Police said the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 240-313-2130.

Ahead of deadline: Washington County commissioners OK police accountability board ordinance

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Valley Mall shooting: Hagerstown man charged with attempted murder