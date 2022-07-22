Hagerstown man charged in double shooting

Jul. 22—A Hagerstown man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a shooting that left two men injured this month, police said.

Raven Justin Cosley, 42, has been charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to online court records. He also has three firearm-related charges.

At approximately 1 a.m. on July 5, Frederick police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive, near Fort Detrick.

Police found one man with a gunshot wound on his lower body. He was taken by helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

At around 2 a.m, a second man with a gunshot wound on his torso went to an area hospital. He was also taken to Shock Trauma.

Police said at the time that they believed the incident was targeted.

Cosley was taken into custody by city police with the assistance of U.S. Marshals.

