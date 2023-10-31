Hagerstown man charged in Merchants Alley shooting

Oct. 31—CUMBERLAND — A Hagerstown man has been charged in connection with a shooting early Saturday that killed a teenager and wounded three others in Merchants Alley off South Mechanic Street, Cumberland Police said Monday evening.

Devonte Robert Warfield, 24, was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of felony assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, use of a handgun during a felony and resisting arrest.

Police said the "chaotic scene" unfolded about 1:40 a.m. when they found a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim, who has not been identified, later died at UPMC Western Maryland where he was taken by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance.

Three other people — all from the Allegany County area and between the ages of 20 and 24 — were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds to their lower extremities that were not life-threatening, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police said Warfield was stopped as he was running from the area and also charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances after allegedly being found in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information about the incident, witnessed it or have media or information associated with it, to contact them at 301-777-1600, cpd@cumberlandmd.gov, https://www.facebook.com/CumberlandPD. Anonymous tips eligible for up to a $1,500 reward can be submitted to Crime Solvers at https://www.allegany-mineralcountycrimesolvers.com/tip.